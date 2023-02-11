1,692 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $167.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.82.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

