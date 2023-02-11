1,692 Shares in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
iRhythm Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $104.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.09. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.74 and a fifty-two week high of $169.54.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
iRhythm Technologies Company Profile
iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, which continuously records and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days, and Zio AT, which provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.
