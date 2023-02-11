18,784 Shares in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM) Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 308.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sprinklr during the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. 25.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CXM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sprinklr from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.20.

In other news, CTO Pavitar Singh sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $205,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 270,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,775,946. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 21,877 shares of company stock valued at $221,349 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CXM opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.85 and its 200 day moving average is $9.69. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of -30.71 and a beta of 0.91.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $157.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.02 million. Sprinklr had a negative return on equity of 15.52% and a negative net margin of 15.63%. On average, analysts forecast that Sprinklr, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey.

