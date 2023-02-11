19,285 Shares in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of SmartRent during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in SmartRent in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartRent alerts:

SmartRent Price Performance

SmartRent stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. SmartRent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $515.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SmartRent ( NYSE:SMRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.20 million. SmartRent had a negative net margin of 62.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. Analysts forecast that SmartRent, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMRT shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SmartRent to $5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SmartRent from $2.80 to $2.90 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.66.

SmartRent Profile

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SmartRent, Inc. (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SmartRent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartRent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.