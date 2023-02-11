203,126 Shares in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Bought by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 203,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,250,000. PGGM Investments owned about 0.05% of Arch Capital Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $41.05 and a 52-week high of $65.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Arch Capital Group

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.14.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

