2,173 Shares in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 41.2% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 87,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

IVE stock opened at $154.84 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $127.33 and a 12 month high of $160.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

