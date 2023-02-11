25,204 Shares in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) Acquired by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 25,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 1,977.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,466 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANL opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.23 and a 52-week high of $7.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.12. The company has a market capitalization of $282.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.72.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The company had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.92 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The firm services customers that require transportation of dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

