26,009 Shares in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 26,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Sun Country Airlines by 12,210.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Country Airlines

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Sun Country Airlines news, CFO David M. Davis sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $39,545.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $295,633.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 29,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.29, for a total transaction of $626,713.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $344,472.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,734 shares of company stock worth $705,846 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on SNCY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Country Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $20.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.17. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.86 and a beta of 1.53.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $227.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sun Country Airlines Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

