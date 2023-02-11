3,909 Shares in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 42.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $85,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $125,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 177.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Remy Sukhija sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total transaction of $8,224,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070 over the last three months. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $257.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $240.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of -0.52. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.15 and a 52 week high of $315.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MDGL. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.45.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

