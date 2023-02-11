3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,838 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after selling 51,865 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of 3D Systems worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DDD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,128 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in 3D Systems by 251.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,809 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in 3D Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,246 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DDD. StockNews.com upgraded 3D Systems to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered 3D Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 3D Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.50.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

3D Systems Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,055.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 7,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $73,119.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,495.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

DDD stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50. 3D Systems Co. has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $20.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -13.11 and a beta of 1.71.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company had revenue of $132.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.57 EPS for the current year.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.