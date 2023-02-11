4,169 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after buying an additional 539,472 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after buying an additional 39,284 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV opened at $63.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.97. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $69.82.

