5,055 Shares in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA) Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 8.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 13.7% in the second quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 152,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 18,448 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TA shares. Benchmark started coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of TA stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.35. TravelCenters of America Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.19 and a 12 month high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers, truck service facilities, and restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's travel centers offer various products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as a range of truck repair and maintenance services, diesel exhaust fluids, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

