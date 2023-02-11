6,127 Shares in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the third quarter worth $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the second quarter worth $47,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the first quarter worth $50,000. 5.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinor ASA Stock Performance

NYSE EQNR opened at $33.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Equinor ASA has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $42.53.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nordea Equity Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Pareto Securities raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale increased their price objective on Equinor ASA from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

