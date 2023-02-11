73,530 Shares in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,373,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,952,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 91,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,076 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,005 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Six Flags Entertainment by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 100,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SIX shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of Six Flags Entertainment stock opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.99. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.83 and a 12-month high of $47.20.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $504.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.40 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 6.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.62 per share, for a total transaction of $3,543,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,725,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.79 per share, with a total value of $1,089,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,406,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 308,750 shares of company stock worth $7,051,675 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. operates theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

