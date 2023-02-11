74,060 Shares in Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Portillo’s Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 74,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Portillo’s during the third quarter worth $215,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its position in Portillo’s by 6.7% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 15,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Portillo’s in the third quarter worth $252,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in Portillo’s by 16.7% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in Portillo’s by 55.4% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 631,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after buying an additional 225,119 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Portillo’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of PTLO opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $905.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12. Portillo’s Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $28.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02.

Portillo's Inc owns and operates fast casual and quick service restaurants in the United States. The company offers Chicago-style hot dogs and sausages, Italian beef sandwiches, burgers, chopped salads, crinkle-cut French fries, homemade chocolate cakes, and milkshakes. As of June 26, 2022, it owned and operated 71 Portillo's restaurants across nine states.

