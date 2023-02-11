7,966 Shares in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,966 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 7.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,407 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 25.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 151,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 37,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 4.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 37,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.49. The firm has a market cap of $486.83 million, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.73. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $37.37.

Bank of Marin Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BMRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $36.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.03 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Research analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Steven I. Barlow sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $26,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at $56,535.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, providing financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services, personal and business checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, certificate of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep, and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

