85,241 Shares in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 85,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,937,000. PGGM Investments owned 0.06% of Dover at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 308.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dover during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 411.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DOV opened at $153.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.23. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $114.49 and a 12-month high of $164.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.36.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

