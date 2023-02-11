Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 85,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,667 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 633.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,513 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares during the period.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abercrombie & Fitch currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.
Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 0.3 %
Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,039.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total value of $1,461,251.97. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Abercrombie & Fitch Profile
Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.
Further Reading
