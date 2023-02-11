Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Stake Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 581,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 283,912 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $114,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 37,794 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth about $968,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abercrombie & Fitch

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of Abercrombie & Fitch stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Terry Lee Burman sold 42,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $962,903.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,201,039.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 52,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.87, for a total transaction of $1,461,251.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,821,781.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Performance

ANF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $18.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

ANF opened at $30.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 12-month low of $14.02 and a 12-month high of $41.96.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $880.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Profile

(Get Rating)

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also

