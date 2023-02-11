adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Shares Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in adidas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of adidas in the second quarter worth about $2,685,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 36.2% in the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of adidas by 236.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get adidas alerts:

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $74.61 on Friday. adidas AG has a one year low of $45.48 and a one year high of $137.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.30). adidas had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Equities research analysts expect that adidas AG will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on adidas from €110.00 ($118.28) to €83.00 ($89.25) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Societe Generale increased their price target on adidas from €119.00 ($127.96) to €135.00 ($145.16) in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADDYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.