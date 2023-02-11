Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,114 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,174 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 0.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,240,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 2.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 36.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Agilysys by 2.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. 97.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.33.

Agilysys Stock Performance

AGYS opened at $80.78 on Friday. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.03 and a beta of 0.94.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The company had revenue of $49.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of Agilysys stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total value of $272,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $272,384.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 117,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,960,572.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.61, for a total transaction of $202,670.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,483.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,199,146. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Company Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

Featured Articles

