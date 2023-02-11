AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Stake Reduced by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,592,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $623,465,000 after purchasing an additional 176,213 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 28.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,052,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,753 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,334,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,912,000 after purchasing an additional 750,393 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.9% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 4,251,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,065,000 after purchasing an additional 237,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 698.0% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,990,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. Barclays raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Maxim Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AGNC Investment to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

AGNC Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $11.35 on Friday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.50.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.17 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 80.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

AGNC Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.69%.

About AGNC Investment

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.