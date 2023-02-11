Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 16.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 7,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the second quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.19.

Airbnb Trading Down 5.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $108.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.21. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $191.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 267,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,117,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 567,636 shares of company stock valued at $57,160,426 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

