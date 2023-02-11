Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALG. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3,253.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 71,927 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 654,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,252,000 after acquiring an additional 53,258 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 317.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 59,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,952,000 after acquiring an additional 45,416 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 864,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,603,000 after acquiring an additional 36,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,064,000 after acquiring an additional 27,896 shares during the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ALG opened at $155.26 on Friday. Alamo Group Inc. has a one year low of $108.35 and a one year high of $161.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Alamo Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALG shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $136.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

