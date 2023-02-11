Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 99.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 115.0% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALLY. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. S&P Equity Research set a $29.50 price target on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.24.

Shares of ALLY opened at $32.54 on Friday. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.34 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

