Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Boosted by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,876.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 341,529 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 324,248 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.7% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,970.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 453,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 431,305 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,904.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 18,337 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 17,422 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,976.3% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 9,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 8,854 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,832.5% during the 3rd quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 63,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 59,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,952.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 546,582 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $52,281,000 after purchasing an additional 519,948 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.87, for a total value of $63,617.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,913.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.20. The company has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

