Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,784.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,352 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Augustine Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $143.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 360 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total transaction of $35,452.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock worth $3,454,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.32.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

