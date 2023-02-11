Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 95.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 62,682 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California First Leasing Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. California First Leasing Corp now owns 105,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,935.5% during the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 135,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,988,000 after purchasing an additional 129,114 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,234.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 142,826 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,661,000 after purchasing an additional 136,709 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,067.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,699,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,863.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 368,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $35,284,000 after purchasing an additional 350,095 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Down 0.5 %

GOOGL stock opened at $94.57 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $143.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares in the company, valued at $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353 over the last 90 days. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.