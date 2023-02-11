Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Decreased by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,405,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 451,327 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 5.4% of Fiera Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,496,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 3,275.0% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 320 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total transaction of $86,466.15. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $32,952.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,196. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,943 shares of company stock valued at $3,454,353. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $94.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $76.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.32.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

