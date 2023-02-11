Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd

Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,988 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 0.5% of Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.2% in the third quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 245,790 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $27,774,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 85.1% in the third quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $170.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200-day moving average is $108.75.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total value of $568,293.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,837,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

