Andesa Financial Management Inc. Purchases 6,645 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 85.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,458 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,134,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $30,381,089,000 after acquiring an additional 270,931,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,089,669,000 after acquiring an additional 90,167,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,944.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,977,393 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,370,223,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043,701 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.87.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $97.61 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a PE ratio of -364.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.75.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $149.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

See Also

