AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,709 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,730 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 4,633 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $59,997.35. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,497.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGO opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $507.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $24.87.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $85.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price target on AngioDynamics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

