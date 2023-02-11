AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of AppLovin in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart forecasts that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AppLovin’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). AppLovin had a positive return on equity of 3.58% and a negative net margin of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $713.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.79 million.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AppLovin from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AppLovin from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on AppLovin from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research lowered AppLovin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $50.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.06.

AppLovin stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. AppLovin has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $76.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.18 and a 200-day moving average of $18.57.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AppLovin in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 1,467.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in AppLovin by 99.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 48,562 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.05, for a total transaction of $682,296.10. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,238,500 shares in the company, valued at $17,400,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 373,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $4,928,667.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,142,106.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 3,179,525 shares of company stock worth $40,038,628. Corporate insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

