Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Aramark were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Aramark by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 228,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 28,204 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Aramark by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 135,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Aramark by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 220,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Aramark by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,137,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,837,000 after purchasing an additional 383,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aramark by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get Aramark alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Insider Activity at Aramark

Aramark Stock Performance

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of Aramark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ARMK opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. Aramark has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.57%.

Aramark Profile

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.