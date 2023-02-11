Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) Position Boosted by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 668,656 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,022,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,121,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,772,000 after buying an additional 204,054 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 424,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 188,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,840,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Commercial Real Estate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

ACRE opened at $11.77 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.05. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $16.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $640.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.39.

In other news, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total transaction of $164,435.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,946.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 3,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $34,414.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 53,865 shares in the company, valued at $585,512.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 15,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $164,435.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,946.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corp. engages in originating and investing in commercial real estate loans and related investments. Its target investments include senior mortgage loans, subordinated debt, preferred equity, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, as well as commercial mortgage backed securities.

