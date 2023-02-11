argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Shares Purchased by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of argenx by 144.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in argenx by 112.5% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in argenx by 69.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in argenx by 107.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in argenx by 116.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Stock Performance

ARGX stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $382.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $375.33. argenx SE has a fifty-two week low of $256.44 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About argenx

A number of research analysts have commented on ARGX shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of argenx from $441.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of argenx from $461.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI raised shares of argenx to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of argenx from $428.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, argenx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.23.

(Get Rating)

argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.