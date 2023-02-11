Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.73) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.24) EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Atara Biotherapeutics Stock Down 10.7 %

Atara Biotherapeutics stock opened at $4.26 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market cap of $404.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.16.

Insider Activity

Atara Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $4.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Atara Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.92%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 6,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $28,084.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 15,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total value of $70,003.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,215.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,285 shares of company stock valued at $147,370. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 893.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 6,394.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,664 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,546 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the third quarter valued at $45,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. It also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Featured Stories

