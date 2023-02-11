Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,248,478,000 after buying an additional 2,523,053 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,134,346 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,502,422,000 after buying an additional 2,095,358 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,693,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,252,805,000 after buying an additional 1,803,544 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth $434,144,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,199,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $974,361,000 after buying an additional 1,321,817 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $172.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.80 and a beta of 0.83. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $352.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.30.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $1,525,453.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 310,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,916,317.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, COO Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 667 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $97,041.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 135,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,712,876.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,124 shares of company stock worth $38,476,869. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

TEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Atlassian from $320.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Atlassian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.11.

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

