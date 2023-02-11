AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) Price Target Cut to $23.00

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

AUDC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on AudioCodes from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered AudioCodes from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AudioCodes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.75.

AudioCodes Stock Performance

Shares of AUDC opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17. AudioCodes has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $558.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AudioCodes

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in AudioCodes by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 242,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AudioCodes by 6.2% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in AudioCodes by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,195,075 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,339,000 after acquiring an additional 550,973 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AudioCodes by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,218 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,642,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications.

Featured Stories

