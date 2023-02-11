Avista (NYSE:AVA) Lowered to “Underperform” at Mizuho

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential downside of 4.93% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp cut Avista from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.
Shares of NYSE AVA opened at $39.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.02. Avista has a 52-week low of $35.72 and a 52-week high of $46.90.
Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.
