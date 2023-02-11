AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Increased to $33.00 by Analysts at Barclays

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.29% from the company’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Citigroup cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AZEK has a 1 year low of $15.12 and a 1 year high of $31.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AZEK

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of AZEK in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,520,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 87,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 14,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AZEK

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.