AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $30.00 at Robert W. Baird

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AZEK from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut AZEK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on AZEK from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.83. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AZEK will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZEK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AZEK by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

