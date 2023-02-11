AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) PT Raised to $32.00

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Stephens from $23.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.53% from the stock’s current price.

AZEK has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley upped their price target on AZEK from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AZEK from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on AZEK from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AZEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.28.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Stock Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $26.55 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. AZEK has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $31.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.43, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.49%. AZEK’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Analysts forecast that AZEK will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 176.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AZEK in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

AZEK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.