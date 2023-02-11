B. Riley Comments on Napco Security Technologies, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NSSC)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Napco Security Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, February 8th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.11. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Napco Security Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $42.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.95 million. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 21.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also commented on NSSC. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

Shares of NSSC stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54 and a beta of 1.10. Napco Security Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.60 and a 52 week high of $36.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.81.

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after acquiring an additional 925,876 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,789,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,851,000 after buying an additional 16,627 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,750,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,905,000 after buying an additional 136,140 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,230,000 after buying an additional 721,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,554,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,018,000 after buying an additional 28,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 1,271,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $31,519,047.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,996,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,641,087.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $234,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,282,173 shares of company stock valued at $31,798,676 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Rating)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.