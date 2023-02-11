Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its holdings in shares of Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Bally’s were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bally’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Bally’s by 201.2% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,658 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on Bally’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bally’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of BALY opened at $19.12 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 52-week low of $17.54 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total transaction of $10,735,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,589,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Corp. engages in the business of casino hotels and horse racetrack. Its properties include Twin River Casino, Hard Rock, Biloxi, Tiverton, Dover Downs, Arapahoe Park, Mardi Gras, Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, KC, Casino Vicksburg, Bally’s Atlantic City, and Eldorado Resort casino Shreveport. The company was founded on March 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Providence, RI.

