Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Reduces Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,785,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 163,982 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 2.4% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $314,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,418 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 367.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 21,217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after buying an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,740 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after buying an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,183 shares of company stock valued at $6,022,281 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $97.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.20, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $92.61 and its 200 day moving average is $108.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.87.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

