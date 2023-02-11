Barclays PLC Buys 1,736 Shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after buying an additional 14,931 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HELE shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.50.

HELE stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $82.94 and a one year high of $221.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.66.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $558.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.28 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Home and Outdoor, Health and Wellness, and Beauty. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

