Barclays PLC Buys 4,601 Shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) by 128.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGRC. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,262,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $168,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on MGRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Sidoti raised shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Performance

McGrath RentCorp Announces Dividend

Shares of McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $104.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.77. McGrath RentCorp has a 52-week low of $71.17 and a 52-week high of $105.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

