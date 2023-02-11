Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY)

Barclays PLC reduced its stake in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 922,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,400 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.88% of So-Young International worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SY. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 18.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 58,928 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 44,032 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 160.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 16,482 shares in the last quarter. 27.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

So-Young International Trading Down 6.2 %

So-Young International stock opened at $2.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.09. So-Young International Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $254.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.86.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

