Barclays PLC Grows Stake in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.14% of Ducommun worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DCO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 675,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,072,000 after acquiring an additional 190,608 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,321,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,905,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ducommun during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,689,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Ducommun by 295.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 81,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Ducommun alerts:

Ducommun Stock Up 0.1 %

Ducommun stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. Ducommun Incorporated has a twelve month low of $38.89 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $679.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

DCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th.

In other Ducommun news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,728,238.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ducommun Profile

(Get Rating)

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ducommun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ducommun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.