Barclays PLC Has $685,000 Stock Holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 80,472 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $486,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,353 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 3rd quarter valued at $557,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

FIBK stock opened at $36.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $46.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 101.62%.

FIBK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on First Interstate BancSystem from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens raised First Interstate BancSystem from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $103,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,012,356.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Brannen sold 9,300 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $341,403.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,813.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

